Author, co-architect of UTOC at UMN Crookston to sign books Aug. 18, speak to DCDP

Dewey Thorbeck is the author of three books on the discipline and writes that rural design “is a methodology to help shape rural and urban landscapes before climate change and concerns for food, water, housing, and energy production become critical.”

Thorbeck, a co-architect for the University Teaching and Outreach Center (UTOC), located on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus, will be available with his book, Agricultural Landscapes: Seeing Rural Through Design (Routledge 2019) Wednesday, August 18 at 3 p.m. at UTOC. Prior to the book signing, Thorbeck will be having an informal discussion with the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP) at 2 p.m. in UTOC.

“The making of place, path, and shelter is rooted in the human spirit and is the basis for architecture. The spirit of a place exists in the feelings that people generate about it. Without people, there would be no architecture. A beautiful building can evoke an emotional response, but a beautiful building that is part of nature is poetic,” says Thorbeck.

To order a book, contact the University of Minnesota Crookston Bookstore at umcbooks@umn.edu or at 281-8335. A limited number of books will be available for purchase the day of the event, but pre-order is recommended.To learn more about the conversation with the DCDP, reach out to Michelle Christopherson, director of Outreach & Engagement at mchristo@umn.edu or 281-8369.

“Having Dewey back on campus will be a colorful addition to the many events of Ox Cart Days,” says Christopherson.

The campus will host the Charles H. Casey Equine Arena Dedication Ceremony, a UMN Crookston and Northwest Research & Outreach Center retirement recognition along with the Ox Cart Days Ice Cream Social out on the lawns of UTOC.

“Dewey said it well when he stated that a beautiful building can evoke an emotional response, what better way to showcase the University Teaching and Outreach Center’s beauty than through a community celebration, like Ox Cart Days,” said Christopherson.