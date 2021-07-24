Northwest Minnesota Arts Council seeks eigh new board members

Times Report

Would you like to be more involved in the arts in northwest Minnesota? Consider becoming an Arts Council Board Member! The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council is looking to fill a number of open positions on our board.

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council has openings for representatives from these counties -- Roseau, Kittson, Pennington, Red Lake and Norman. We are also looking for three at-large members who can be from any of our seven counties of Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau. Board members will serve for a three-year term from this fall until Fall 2024 with the option to add an additional three-year term afterwards.

As part of the Arts Council, you will become familiar with arts groups and individuals who are making the arts happen throughout our seven-county service area in northwest Minnesota. You will also have the satisfaction of knowing that you have contributed to the vitality of the arts in our part of Minnesota.

The Arts Council meets five times a year usually in Warren or virtually and reviews and approves arts grants and arts policy and arts services for seven counties in Minnesota. You must be confident on a computer and have internet access to be a board member to communicate between meetings

For more information and to receive a nomination form for yourself or a friend, contact Mara Hanel, NWMAC, at 218-745-8886; or email her at director@nwartscouncil.org. General information on the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council, including the nomination form, can be viewed at www.NWArtsCouncil.org in the About Us section.