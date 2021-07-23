Vintage miniature carousel being restored at Polk County Museum

Times Report

A vintage miniature carousel is being restored at the Polk County Historical Society Museum in Crookston. The carousel, which probably was made in the 1960s, has a variety of items including a lady’s garter belt, dog collar, hair clips, necklace, four-leaf clover brooch and a headband. The Christmas lights have been replaced with LED lights. It has been moved to a new area and is now more visible and visitor-friendly.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. There is no admission charge.