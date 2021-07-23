McGregor, Northwest SBDC consultant, named 2021 State Star

Times Report

Deb McGregor, a consultant with the Northwest Small Business Development Center, hosted by the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, has been named the 2021 State Star for the Minnesota SBDC Network, the state’s principal provider of business assistance.

The State Star award is the highest accolade achievable by SBDC employees and recognizes extraordinary performers who have made strong contributions to their state network. Annually, SBDCs from every state and U.S. territory select one employee for the award. McGregor will represent the Minnesota SBDC Network at the national ASBDC Convention to be held September 21-24, 2021.

McGregor, of Bemidji, is a business consultant who focuses on marketing in the northwestern corner of the state. She actually works for two different regions: In addition to her work with the NWSBDC, she also assists clients in the West Central region, hosted by Concordia College in Moorhead.

“It is an honor to recognize Deb with our Minnesota State Star,” said Bruce Strong, State Director of the Minnesota SBDC Network. “Deb is known for her optimism and her continuously upbeat outlook that is appreciated by many of our clients.”

McGregor created a marketing campaign, Re-energizing Business Series, that encompassed several aspects to remind clients that the SBDC can help with more than just financing and surviving the pandemic. She teaches many classes and webinars to highlight these techniques and to share her expert insights on utilizing social media, branding, communication and effectively dealing with other challenges. She owns two small businesses and maintains her life coaching CPCC and CNTC certifications.

From 2020 through June 2021, she has spent 1,000 hours assisting 100 unique clients in the Northwest region.

“Deb is extremely skilled in helping our clients understand and develop their own marketing skills,” said Philip Knutson, Regional Director of the NWSBDC. “She is our region’s top trainer and spends most of her time assisting clients with marketing and market research. Considering all she does, and not just for us but also the West Central region, her work and expertise is invaluable.”