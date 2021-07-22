Latest research results highlighted at NWROC Crops and Soils Day

Times Report

The latest findings in research trials and other studies of crops and soils in the area were spotlighted at the Northwest Research and Outreach Center’s annual Crops and Soils Day, which took place in field plots on and near the UMN Crookston campus.

The event was conducted in virtual fashion in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small grain tours took place in the morning, with the afternoon program dedicated to sugar beets.

Morning sessions/tours included:

• Lindsay Pease – Performance of NWROC’s New Subsurface Drainage Installation

• Angie Peltier – Over or within the canopy: Sprayer configuration and white mold management

• Ruth Dill-Macky – Disease of Small Grains

• Ian MacRae – Insect Research, 2021

• Jim Anderson – Wheat Breeding Variety Update

• Kevin Smith – Hulless Barley: Naked But Not Afraid

• Beverly Durgan – Weed Management in Small Grains

• George Weiblen – Breeding drug-free industrial hemp for fiber production in Minnesota and the Dakotas

Afternoon sessions/tours included:

• Ashok Chanda – Management of Rhizoctonia and Cercospora in sugarbeet

• Tom Peters – Sugarbeet Tolerance with Ultra Blazer and S-Metolachlor in Sugarbeet

• Dan Kaiser – Is fall urea an option for sugarbeet production?

• Austin Lien – Safety and Efficacy of Fungicides Mixed with Starter Fertilizer for Rhizoctonia in Sugarbeets