Times Report

A woman from Fertile was cleared medically at the scene after a one-vehicle accident a few minutes before 2 a.m. Sunday, July 18, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports. The crash is under investigation.

The PCSO says the accident occurred near Hope Evangelical Free Church in Fertile. Jessica Marie Friebohle was the lone occupant.

The Fertile Fire Department and County EMS assisted at the scene.