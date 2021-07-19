NMF accepting Community Child Care Solutions grant applications

Times Report

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) is currently accepting grant applications for Community Child Care Solutions from communities working through a taskforce to develop quality, sustainable child care solutions for their area.

NMF has been working fervently in the last few years to aggressively bolster and improve the opportunities through which child care professions can be successful. Many challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have increased the need to offer supportive services to child care providers and early educators as they make up the backbone of our economic success within our rural communities.

Eligible Applicants

Eligible entities are governmental, nonprofit or for-profit groups serving the counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.

Eligible Expenses

Examples of eligible expenses include:

Addition of security features to a building, such as cameras, locks, etc., for the purpose of providing a safe, stable, and nurturing environment for the children

Staffing a child care program

Assisting child care providers who want to stay open but have struggled through the pandemic

Helping new child care providers open their doors

Other: We are willing to look at proposals that have original ideas for child care!

Funding Available

A total of $157,500 will be available for this round of grant funding for up to $22,500 per award.

Proposals are due by end of business day (5 p.m.) on August 13, 2021.

Grants will be awarded by September 17, 2021.

To Apply

Interested applicants are encouraged to view the full Request for Proposals online under “Open Grant Rounds” on the NMF website, www.nwmf.org

Anyone who has questions or needs additional information should contact Missy Okeson, Program Officer, at missyo@nwmf.org