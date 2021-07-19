NMF accepting Community Child Care Solutions grant applications
Crookston and Polk County are in NMF's service area
The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) is currently accepting grant applications for Community Child Care Solutions from communities working through a taskforce to develop quality, sustainable child care solutions for their area.
NMF has been working fervently in the last few years to aggressively bolster and improve the opportunities through which child care professions can be successful. Many challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have increased the need to offer supportive services to child care providers and early educators as they make up the backbone of our economic success within our rural communities.
Eligible Applicants
Eligible entities are governmental, nonprofit or for-profit groups serving the counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.
Eligible Expenses
Examples of eligible expenses include:
Addition of security features to a building, such as cameras, locks, etc., for the purpose of providing a safe, stable, and nurturing environment for the children
Staffing a child care program
Assisting child care providers who want to stay open but have struggled through the pandemic
Helping new child care providers open their doors
Other: We are willing to look at proposals that have original ideas for child care!
Funding Available
A total of $157,500 will be available for this round of grant funding for up to $22,500 per award.
Proposals are due by end of business day (5 p.m.) on August 13, 2021.
Grants will be awarded by September 17, 2021.
To Apply
Interested applicants are encouraged to view the full Request for Proposals online under “Open Grant Rounds” on the NMF website, www.nwmf.org
Anyone who has questions or needs additional information should contact Missy Okeson, Program Officer, at missyo@nwmf.org