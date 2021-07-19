Lane shifts begin on Highway 2 between Fisher, East Grand Forks July 22

Times Report

Motorists on Highway 2 between Fisher and East Grand Forks can expect lane shifts beginning Thursday, July 22. Traffic will shift to head-to-head traffic in the eastbound lanes until approximately October. The project will include resurfacing the westbound lanes, as well as turn lane and intersection improvements.

The contractor for this $9.4 million project is Knife River. It is estimated to be complete by mid-October, weather permitting.

Visit the project website for more information: www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2021/hwy2b-egf.