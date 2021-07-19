Food trucks coming to RiverView Health, starting July 21
In all, seven food trucks will be in the main east parking lot
Times Report
If you love a good food truck, look no further than RiverView Health this summer.
The following food trucks will be located in RiverView’s east parking lot along the front of the new building from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the following dates:
Wednesday, July 21, Little Bangkok
Wednesday, July 28, The Barge
Thursday, July 29, Skip’s Gourmet
Wednesday Aug. 4, Pitmaster Pastor
Tuesday, Aug. 17, Big Foot BBQ
Wednesday, Aug. 25, Tacho Man
Thursday, Aug. 26, Skip’s Gourmet
The public is invited to stop by and enjoy any or all of the offerings.