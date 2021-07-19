Food trucks coming to RiverView Health, starting July 21

Times Report

If you love a good food truck, look no further than RiverView Health this summer.

The following food trucks will be located in RiverView’s east parking lot along the front of the new building from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Wednesday, July 21, Little Bangkok

Wednesday, July 28, The Barge

Thursday, July 29, Skip’s Gourmet

Wednesday Aug. 4, Pitmaster Pastor

Tuesday, Aug. 17, Big Foot BBQ

Wednesday, Aug. 25, Tacho Man

Thursday, Aug. 26, Skip’s Gourmet

The public is invited to stop by and enjoy any or all of the offerings.