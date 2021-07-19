Crookston residents injured in crash near Roseau

Times Report

Crookston residents involved in a two-vehicle crash near Roseau Sunday night, July 18, including a two-year-old passenger, suffered non-life threatening injuries, the Minnesota State Patrol reports.

The rear-end collision was caused by a dog running onto the highway, according to the incident report.

The crash was reported at 9:12 p.m. on Minnesota Highway 11, just west of Roseau. According to the State Patrol, Miranda Mae Sulze, 20, of Crookston was westbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo with passenger, two-year-old Serenity Lynn Nelson. They were following a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Tyrel Jubil Nelson, 24, of Crookston. Sulze rear-ended the Suburban when Nelson stopped in the road for a dog running across the highway.

Everyone involved were wearing seat belts and/or child restraints. Alcohol was not a factor. Sulze and the toddler were transported to LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau; Nelson was treated at the scene.

Assisting at the scene were the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office, Roseau Police Department, Roseau Fire Department and Roseau Ambulance.