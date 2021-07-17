Check out the newly revamped Polk County Museum in Crookston

Times Report

Elegance from a bygone era – a 19th Century parlor lamp has been cleaned and polished and now has pride of place in the Sampson Parlor at the Polk County Museum on East Robert Street in Crookston.

Vignettes in the museum are now more open and visitor friendly. Everyone is welcome to visit the newly revamped museum, which is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

There is no charge for admission.

Polk County Historical Society members volunteers are available to answer questions and share information.