Lennox Feel The Love program now accepting nominations

Times Report

Lennox Industries is now accepting nominations for its annual Feel The Love program. For over a decade, Lennox has installed heating and cooling equipment free of charge in the United States and Canada. In the past year, Lennox dedicated more resources to benefit first responders, medical professionals, frontline workers and all who went above and beyond to keep their communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crookston’s Grove Mechanical is your local Lennox dealer, and each year in recent years has conducted the Feel The Love program by installing free HVAC equipment in the home of a person who’s been nominated for the program.

Lennox encourages individuals and local organizations to nominate deserving families, neighbors and “community heroes” in need of a safer, more comfortable home through new HVAC units. Selected recipients will receive brand-new heating or cooling equipment during this year’s Feel The Love Installation Week, taking place Oct. 9-16.

“Now more than ever, families and homeowners are seeing firsthand the importance of indoor air quality,” said Kim McGill, vice president of marketing at Lennox Industries. “At Lennox, we are honored to provide consistently clean, perfect air to our community heroes through the generosity of our dealers and our Feel The Love program.”

The Feel The Love program is made possible through the continued partnership and collaboration of the Lennox dealer network across North America. Since the inaugural Feel The Love program in 2009, Lennox and its dealers have completed over 1,500 free installations, with 210 installations occurring in 2020 alone.

According to a recent survey commissioned by Lennox, 51% of homeowners plan on spending more time inside their homes in the coming months. Additionally, 60% of those surveyed reported they are prioritizing good air quality in their home now more than they did a year ago.

With families continuing to spend more time at home, Lennox is committed to helping homeowners realize the possibilities of rethinking the air you breathe and ensuring comfortable, clean air in every room.

For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households and to nominate a member of your community, visit FeelTheLove.com.