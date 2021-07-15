More clarity on Hoiseth's future likely after two July 19 special meetings

Mike Christopherson

There should be more clarity sometime next Monday evening, July 19, regarding the future of Craig Hoiseth as executive director of the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority (CHEDA).

The Crookston City Council will hold a special meeting in the city hall council chambers at 5:30 p.m. Monday to authorize what the council approved on a 5-3 vote on Monday, July 12, regarding six council members and Mayor Dale Stainbrook taking over as CHEDA Board members – the members of the previous board were no longer considered board members as of July 13 – and having the power to act on agenda items at a special CHEDA Board member that will immediately follow the July 19 special council meeting. (The council at the special meeting will also authorize their powers as CHEDA Board regarding the regularly scheduled CHEDA Board meeting set for 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20.)

When the special council meeting is adjourned July 19, the special CHEDA Board meeting will be convened, and will include a closed session, pursuant to state statute, to, according to the agenda, “evaluate the performance of Executive Director Craig Hoiseth to consider potential discipline.” When the meeting goes back into an open session, a summary of conclusions and potential actions will be discussed, the agenda indicates.

When the council earlier this week approved the changes to CHEDA, City Administrator Amy Finch reiterated that the new path going forward does not feature a budget that would support both Hoiseth’s salary as well as the salary of a community development director that would oversee the newly created, City-run Community Development Department. (The council July 12 also approved the creation of the new department.)

Asked by the Times for further insight on the agenda language that indicates “potential discipline” and that if anything new had come to light in the days since the council’s July 12 meeting, Finch said nothing had changed, to her knowledge, that is not already public knowledge. Finch also noted that, although the City will no longer be providing economic development authority funds to CHEDA to fund Hoiseth’s salary, there is still funding in the housing portion of CHEDA’s budget that goes toward Hoiseth’s salary.

“The board will have the opportunity to discuss in closed session and come out to take any action they deem is most appropriate for how they wish to move forward,” Finch explained via email.

She acknowledged that things are in a “bit of limbo” until the new CHEDA Board meets Monday and provides direction to both City and CHEDA staff on how they plan to move forward.

Finch has previously indicated that it is not her recommendation to eliminate members of CHEDA’s housing staff, Theresa Tahran and Tiffany Jones.

In addition to Stainbrook, council members on the new CHEDA Board include Wayne Melbye, Kristie Jerde, Clayton Briggs, Don Cavalier, Joe Kresl, and Dylane Klatt. Council members Tom Vedbraaten and Steve Erickson, who served on the previous CHEDA Board, will not serve on the new board.

Monday’s special meeting also includes the election of CHEDA Board officers, including president, vice-president, treasurer, secretary, and assistant treasurer.