Effort raises almost $34,000 for North Country Food Bank

The people of northwest and west central Minnesota helped to raise $33,965.13 for local families in need through Walmart and Sam’s Club’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign. In its eighth year, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates engaged their customers and members, along with 27 participating suppliers to help fight hunger and feed hope.

“Our neighbors are facing difficult times, and one in 10 are struggling to find their next meal. North Country Food Bank is incredibly grateful for Walmart, Sam’s Club, their associates, suppliers, customers and members who helped to support the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign,” said Susie Novak Boelter, executive director of North Country Food Bank.

Each Walmart and Sam’s Club was matched with at least one of 200 local Feeding America® member food banks. Through the campaign, shoppers made monetary donations at checkout or purchased participating items in stores or online to benefit their local food bank. For every participating product purchased, the participating supplier made a donation to North Country Food Bank.

“Hunger is an issue that impacts every community in our country and the pandemic has exacerbated this issue,” said Maria Zazycki, senior manager at Walmart.org. “Through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, we provide everyone the opportunity to join the fight to end hunger in their communities. We are grateful to our customers, members, suppliers and associates for supporting their local food bank.”

The funds received from the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign will go a long way to make sure our families, neighbors and friends have enough to eat today and every day. North Country is grateful for the support of Walmart and Sam’s Club’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, and the difference it will make to those struggling with hunger. "These funds will positively impact the lives of many people in the region in the months ahead," said Novak Boelter.

The 27 participating suppliers for the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign were: Abbott, Bodyarmor, Bush Brothers & Company, Campbell Soup Company, Clif Bar & Company, Ferrera Candy Company, General Mills, GoGo squeeZ, Great Value, Iovate Health Sciences, J.M. Smucker, Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Kitu Coffee, Kraft Heinz, Mighty Spark, Monster Energy, PepsiCo, Post Consumer Brands, Purina, Simply Good Foods, Strong Roots, The Coca-Cola Company, The Clorox Company, This Saves Lives, Unilever and United States Nutrition.

More than $26.5 million was raised this year through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign. Funds will benefit 200 Feeding America member food banks nationwide. Walmart kickstarted the campaign with a $3 million donation, most of which supported food banks in communities with the highest rates of food insecurity and racial and access disparities.

For more information on how to get involved in the fight against hunger, visit www.northcountryfoodbank.org.