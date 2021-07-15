Crazy Days with 'Crookston Vibes' underway Thursday

Crookston Times

Crazy Days in Crookston is underway in and around downtown Crookston, with local retailers offering specials, bargains and other deals downtown and elsewhere, and other activities and festivities also being held throughout the day and into the evening.

This year’s Crazy Days theme is retro in nature, with “Crookston Vibes” a nod to life in the 1970s.

In addition to retailers offering bargains, there are food vendors and other booths and tables set up throughout downtown. The University of Minnesota Crookston has a table with UMN Crookston swag and other items in the lot immediately south of True Value Hardware on North Main. The Crookston Classic Cruisers have some vehicles parked there as well.

A new activity at this year’s Crazy Days is “Business Bingo.” You can pick up your Business Bingo cards at the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce office at the corner of South Broadway and Robert Street downtown. There are nine spaces on each card, and when a player visits a store on the card, a staff member at that store needs to sign the card to prove the Business Bingo participant was there. The winner will receive a bevy of gift cards to local businesses.

KROX Radio will conduct the second of its two traditional auctions at 5 p.m. next to the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council building, and the Golden Link will have a rummage sale until 7 p.m. There are many other things going on as well; you can find out everything you need to do by visiting visitcrookston.com.