Mark Perez, writer of 'Game Night' film, visits Dufaults and Grand Theatre

Perez is married to Valerie, relative of the Dufault family of Crookston

Times Report
Mark Perez, back right with arm raised, has his arm around Jeff Dufault and is pictured with other family at the Grand Theatre underneath the poster for the 2018 film he wrote, "Game Night." Perez's wife, Valerie, is a Dufault cousin and is pictured in the center of the front row. Next to the 'Game Night' poster is the movie poster from the Clint Eastwood film, 'Gran Torino,' with the original story written by Dave Johannson, who grew up in Crookston.

Mark Perez, who wrote the 2018 critically acclaimed film 'Game Night' and also has credits with the 2006 film 'Accepted' and the 2005 film 'Herbie Fully Loaded,' was in Crookston last week to visit the Dufault family – he's married to Dufault cousin Valerie.

While in town, he also visited the historic Grand Theatre, where the 'Game Night' movie poster remains displayed near the lobby.

Mark Perez, right, is pictured with Grand Theatre Manager Brian Moore.