Mark Perez, writer of 'Game Night' film, visits Dufaults and Grand Theatre

Times Report

Mark Perez, who wrote the 2018 critically acclaimed film 'Game Night' and also has credits with the 2006 film 'Accepted' and the 2005 film 'Herbie Fully Loaded,' was in Crookston last week to visit the Dufault family – he's married to Dufault cousin Valerie.

While in town, he also visited the historic Grand Theatre, where the 'Game Night' movie poster remains displayed near the lobby.