Butterfly Journey Grief Group hosting 'Butterfly Release' in Crookston July 20

Times Report

The public is invited to a “Butterfly Release” at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston on Tuesday, July 20 at 4 p.m. The event is being put on by the Butterfly Journey Grief Group.

“There is a significant need for groups like Butterfly as there are a lot of grieving widows, widowers and families that are not sure where to turn for support, guidance and simply companionship and they are trying to fill that gap,” said Stephanie Harbott.

Harbott, an attorney with Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson & Larson, PLLP of Crookston, will speak at the event. A representative of Hospice of the Red River Valley will also make some remarks.

A light meal will be provided.