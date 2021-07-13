'Blessings and Bubbles' Trinity youth car wash fundraiser July 15
Do your Crazy Days shopping while getting your vehicle washed
Times Report
The ”Blessings and Bubbles" car wash fundraiser for the Trinity Lutheran Church 2022 National Youth Gathering crew will be held Thursday, July 15, during Crazy Days, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Trinity parking lot in downtown Crookston.
While you are out shopping for Crazy Days, stop by to get your vehicle washed, enjoy some refreshments and be sent off with a special prayer and blessing for you, your vehicle and passengers.
A free-will donation will go toward those Trinity youth attending the National Youth Gathering in Minneapolis in July 2022.