Tri-Valley Opportunity Council staff member earns important credential

Times Report

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council’s Kristen Waechter (Program Operations Manager) has been recognized by Minnesota Community Action Partnership as part of the 2021 class of Certified Community Action Professionals (CCAP). The CCAP designation is a nationally recognized credential earned from the Community Action Partnership in Washington, D.C. She is a staff member with Head Start, Child and Family Programs at Tri-Valley.

Earning CCAP certification is a rigorous process. Candidates must complete a candidate data form, develop an executive skills portfolio, and pass a four-hour written exam. Benefits of achieving the CCAP certification include earning recognition for accomplishments in the field, recognition for the standard of professionalism in Community Action, enhancing the credentials of Community Action staff at the agency, and providing an edge in competing for public and private grant funds.

The CCAP certification is designed for current and emerging managers or leaders in the community action profession. To achieve certification, employment in either a community action agency (CAA), a delegate agency or sub-grantee of a CAA, a CSBG eligible entity, a state or regional association office, or a state community services program office is required.