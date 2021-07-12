Parade through Fertile helps put a wrap successful 2021 Polk County Fair

Times Report

The 2021 Polk County Fair wrapped up in Fertile on Sunday, with the traditional afternoon parade through downtown Fertile leading into the fair's final evening.

Although there were a bit fewer rides and games on the midway this year, after the 2020 fair was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers report that attendance was higher than usual, with an estimated 60,000 visitors over the parade's five-day run.

As for the parade, there were 107 entrants, and a big crowd came out on yet-another 90-plus degree day to watch it pass by.