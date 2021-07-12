Parade through Fertile helps put a wrap successful 2021 Polk County Fair

Parade has more than 100 entrants, around 60,000 visit fair over five days

Times Report
University of Minnesota Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause hands out candy and UMN Crookston swag along the parade route through downtown Fertile. Golden Eagle mascot Regal Eagle was also there.

The 2021 Polk County Fair wrapped up in Fertile on Sunday, with the traditional afternoon parade through downtown Fertile leading into the fair's final evening.

A popular attraction at the Polk County Fair on Sunday was 'Dock Dogs,' in which many dogs jump as far as they can after a tossed ball or other item off a dock before splashing into the water. Here, Ava jumps as far as the can.
Makenna and Ethan Weisse, whose parents are Golden Eagles men's basketball Coach Dan Weisse and UMC Teambackers President Andrea Weisse, are ready to hand out candy and UMN Crookston swag before the start of Sunday's parade in Fertile.

Although there were a bit fewer rides and games on the midway this year, after the 2020 fair was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers report that attendance was higher than usual, with an estimated 60,000 visitors over the parade's five-day run.

UMN Crookston mascot Regal Eagle waves from a tractor along Sunday's parade route.

As for the parade, there were 107 entrants, and a big crowd came out on yet-another 90-plus degree day to watch it pass by.

UMN Crookston Director of Outreach and Engagement Michelle Christopherson gives out candy and UMN Crookston swag during Sunday's parade.