Crazy Days July 15 in Crookston features 'Business Bingo' and much more

Times Report

Crazy Days in Crookston will be celebrated on Thursday, July 15, with local retailers offering specials, bargains and other deals downtown and elsewhere, and other activities and festivities also being held throughout the day and into the evening.

This year’s Crazy Days theme is retro in nature, with “Crookston Vibes” a nod to life in the 1970s.

A new activity at this year’s Crazy Days is “Business Bingo.” You can pick up your Business Bingo cards at the Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce office at the corner of South Broadway and Robert Street downtown. There are nine spaces on each card, and when a player visits a store on the card, a staff member at that store needs to sign the card to prove the Business Bingo participant was there. The winner will receive a bevy of gift cards to local businesses.

KROX Radio will conduct its two traditional auctions, at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the Golden Link will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are many other things going on as well; you can find out everything you need to do by visiting visitcrookston.com.

Crazy Days will mark the first big community event for new Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa. He will be at the Chamber office and out and about throughout the day, meeting and greeting people and getting to know the community.