Authorities still searching for Eric Reinbold, suspected of killing his wife

Times Report

U.S. Marshals and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office as of late Sunday afternoon are still seeking to apprehend Eric Reinbold, 44, in connection with the murder on Friday, July 9 of his wife, Lissette Reinbold, the sheriff’s office says.

Eric Reinbold is considered the primary suspect in the homicide and a federal arrest warrant has been issued.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of Reinbold.

Point of Contact: U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or submit a tip online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

Eric Reinbold is no stranger to law enforcement in the region.

A federal jury in Fergus Falls in 2018 found Reinbold guilty of possessing pipe bombs at his hunting cabin near Oklee. Investigators found a notebook in his desk detailing how to survive in the wilderness, build bombs and identify enemies. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

He also pleaded guilty in a 2015 case where he rammed his truck into a car with his wife and children inside.