Landscaping finished around new 'Welcome to Crookston' sign

Times Report

The landscaping around the new "Welcome to Crookston" sign along U.S. Highway 2/University Avenue is finished, so the people who made it happen, other stakeholders, supporters and community officials gathered around it for a photo.

A second, new welcome sign is expected to be erected soon on Highway 75 on Crookston's south end, and there's talk of potentially adding two welcome signs where there never have been any, near Christian Brothers Ford along U.S. Highway 2 on Crookston's eastern edge, and on Polk County Highway 11/Fisher Avenue near Drafts Sports Bar and Grill.

Several individuals and organizations joined forces with financial resources as well as volunteered time. Leading the way was Crookston High School Industrial Technology teacher Travis Oliver.