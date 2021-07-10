City of Crookston crews to start sealcoating streets July 12

Times Report

City of Crookston Public Works personnel will commence with sealcoating several local streets beginning on Monday, July 12, weather-permitting.

Impacted property owners are asked to park their vehicles off-street and at least 15 feet from the street. It’s also suggested that they cover their mailboxes to prevent marking from oil drift.

The following streets will be sealcoated:

• The entirety of Pirate Drive

• The entirety of the frontage road at Crookston Sports Center

• Summit Avenue from Alexander Street to Walsh Street

• East Fifth Street from Elm Street to Victoria Street

• Broadway from Sixth Street to Seventh Street

• South Ash Street from Loring Street to Houston Avenue

• Houston Avenue from South Ash Street to South Broadway

• McGrew Street from Washington Avenue to Lincoln Avenue

• South Main Street from Euclid Avenue to the south end