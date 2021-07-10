City of Crookston crews to start sealcoating streets July 12
City of Crookston Public Works personnel will commence with sealcoating several local streets beginning on Monday, July 12, weather-permitting.
Impacted property owners are asked to park their vehicles off-street and at least 15 feet from the street. It’s also suggested that they cover their mailboxes to prevent marking from oil drift.
The following streets will be sealcoated:
• The entirety of Pirate Drive
• The entirety of the frontage road at Crookston Sports Center
• Summit Avenue from Alexander Street to Walsh Street
• East Fifth Street from Elm Street to Victoria Street
• Broadway from Sixth Street to Seventh Street
• South Ash Street from Loring Street to Houston Avenue
• Houston Avenue from South Ash Street to South Broadway
• McGrew Street from Washington Avenue to Lincoln Avenue
• South Main Street from Euclid Avenue to the south end