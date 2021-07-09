July 15 deadline for West Polk ag producers to report acreage

Times Report

Agricultural producers in West Polk County must complete crop acreage reports by the Thursday, July 15 deadline. Nathan Johnson, county executive director with USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), says the July 15 deadline applies to CRP, perennial and spring planted crops.

“To make sure you’re eligible for many USDA programs, you need to file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Johnson. “Our team in West Polk County is standing by to help you with your acreage reports, including providing maps.”

Due to the pandemic, FSA has implemented acreage reporting flexibilities. FSA can work with producers to file timely acreage reports by phone, email, online tools and virtual meetings as well as by appointment in person. After completed maps and all acreage reporting information is received, FSA will make software updates and send producers the completed Report of Acreage form (FSA-578) to sign.

The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:

If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

If a producer has not timely filed an acreage report, the producer may file the acreage report within 30 days of the acreage reporting date. Because of the pandemic, late fees will be waived if filed within the 30 days.

FSA is also providing additional flexibilities for producers to file on acres with failed crops or crops that were prevented from planting because of extreme weather events. For insured crops, producers who timely filed a prevented planted claim with the reinsurance company but filed a Notice of Loss (CCC-576) form after the deadline will be considered timely filed for FSA purposes. For uninsured crops, producers may start a Notice of Loss by calling their FSA county office.

For questions, call the Nathan Johnson County FSA office at 218.281.2809 ext. 2.