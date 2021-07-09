UMC Teambackers celebrate campus reopening with tailgate; more events coming

Times Report

The UMC Teambackers held a business after hours tailgate recently on the campus of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The event was a celebration of summer and an opportunity for people to socialize and to foster community on campus.

The event featured games, a grill-out, and time to visit and interact with people on campus. It is part of the University’s plan as UMN Crookston is easing into a return to work on campus August 2.

While details on return to work are in progress UMN Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause has said she is thrilled to begin having camps, activities and events on campus. University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced, June 14 that COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required by U of M students, staff or faculty.

“UMN Crookston has ramped up community activities in recent months including a 4-H immersion camp and after hours tailgate last week,” said Michelle Christopherson, director of Outreach and Engagement.

UMN Crookston is engaged in a variety of events and activities this month including the Polk County Fair and parade this week in Fertile. Christopherson went on to say “and then of course Night to Unite (moving to the UMN Crookston campus this year), the Ox Cart Days Ice Cream Social and Torchlight Parade, both during Ox Cart Days.”