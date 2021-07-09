U.S. Highway 2 work between Fisher and East Grand Forks begins July 12

Times Report

Motorists on U.S. Highway 2 between Fisher and East Grand Forks can expect lane closures as construction begins on Monday, July 12. The project will include resurfacing the westbound lanes, as well as turn lane and intersection improvements.

Starting on July 8, crews began setting up traffic control and lane closures. Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane while crews complete cross over construction near Fisher and East Grand Forks.

The contractor for this $9.4 million project is Knife River. It is estimated to be complete by October, weather permitting. Visit the project website below for more information: www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2021/hwy2b-egf.