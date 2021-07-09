Crookston's McBride Automotive now a U-Haul dealer

Times Report

U-Haul Company of Minnesota announces that McBride’s Automotive signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Crookston community.

McBride’s Automotive at 26471 U.S. 2 will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (218) 281-7123 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Crookston-MN-56716/040408/ today.

McBride’s Automotive partners Jim and Sandra McBride say they are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Polk County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.