Times Report

The 2021 Polk County Fair in Fertile is underway. The weather is excellent and nice crowds are coming out to ride rides on the midway, check out the animal barns, enjoy entertainment, check out events at the grandstand, play games, and, of course, enjoy fair food and beverages.

The fair runs through Sunday, when the annual parade will also be held in Fertile.

Find out everything you need to know at polkcountyfairfertilemn.com.