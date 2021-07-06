Jazmine Doyea receives Crookston Community Theater scholarship

Times Report

Crookston Community Theater has awarded Jazmine Doyea, who is a senior this year at Crookston High School, a scholarship to attend Grand Forks' Summer Performing Arts (SPA). SPA is a program of the Grand Forks Public Schools whose mission is to educate students of all ages and abilities, foster their creativity, and develop their character in an arts-filled environment. SPA offers classes, such as vocal ensembles, steel drums, music theory, and jazz dance; vocal lessons; backstage work on a technical crew; and on-stage participation in a musical.

This will be Jazmine’s third year at SPA and her first year representing the town of Crookston. She has been in two previous musicals, “Anything Goes” and “Bye Bye Birdie.” The classes Jazmine took were make-up and improvisation/drama. She learned to make a fake scar and talk in a London accent. She also earned 2.5 school credits. Jazmine loves acting and being on stage. She says she enjoys SPA because she gets to meet and interact with new interest people from different schools.

This year Jazmine will be performing in “Freaky Friday.”

The show dates are July 24, July 26, and July 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 25 at 4 p.m. Prices are $12 for adults $10 for seniors and $6 for students.