Man, 24, drowns in Red Lake River near Red Lake Falls

Times Report

A 24-year-old male based at the Grand Forks Air Force Base and originally from Anchorage, Alaska drowned in the Red Lake River near Red Lake Falls on Saturday, July 3, the Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The victim was identified Sunday night, July 4, as Nestor Mendoza Chua, Jr..

Red Lake County Sheriff Mitch Bernstein reports that around 2:30 p.m. on July 3, the 911 call came in reporting a possible drowning. Deputies, along with Red Lake Falls Ambulance Service and the Red Lake Falls Fire Department, were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, several witnesses said that an adult male in his 20s was walking in the river when he disappeared below the surface and hadn’t been seen since. Boats were deployed to conduct a search. Around 4:45 p.m., a body later identified as Chua was located in around 20 feet of water.

The drowning appears accidental, but the investigation continues.