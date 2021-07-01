Summer Salad fundraiser at the Golden Link July 1-2

Times Report

The Golden Link in downtown Crookston is having a summer salad fundraiser, with the cost of $8 for a quart or $4.50 a pint on Thursday and Friday, July 1-2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Choices are potato salad, broccoli bacon salad, bacon chicken ranch salad, garden spaghetti salad, tuna salad, Italian, and ham macaroni.

Also, as of July 1, the Golden Link will also have a limited noon menu to choose from, with serving from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. People do not need to call for a reservation; they will only need to call if they want a to-go order ready at a certain time.

Golden Link Manager Corrine Doyea reminds everyone that the Golden Link is a public restaurant and that people of any age are welcome to eat there.