Construction work continues on Fisher Avenue/Polk County Highway 11

Mike Christopherson

Driving around the northeast portion of Crookston, it becomes evident how much the reconstruction project of a major portion of Fisher Avenue/Polk County Highway 11 is impacting traffic flow in the community, both for local traffic and other motorists and truck-drivers looking to largely bypass the heart of the community.

The project is fully underway, with a Sept. 1 goal date for completion. Davidson Construction is the primary contractor.

Local traffic heading east cannot head beyond the North Broadway intersection near Casey's General Store, and must turn south there due to the road closure. The Fisher Avenue intersection with Barrette Street is also open, but motorists can only travel north and south; they cannot turn onto Fisher Avenue.

Interspersed throughout the northeast corner neighborhood are temporary signs directing motorists to Crookston Sports Center and Drafts Sports Bar & Grill. Motorists can get to Drafts by crossing Fisher Avenue via Barrette Street and driving through CSC's parking lot.