Polk County Sheriff's Office adds second K9 team featuring Rex

Times Report

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has added a second K9 team. K9 Rex is a 2.5-year-old Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix.

Both K9 Rex and Deputy Ben Stout recently graduated from their training program. The duo attended handler training with Mark McDonough of McDonough K9 in Anoka, Minnesota. Both McDonough and Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman were K9 handlers from 1996-2001. McDonough K9 provides working dogs for law enforcement agencies, as well as for family protection, and Tadman says the PCSO is excited to work with McDonough again.

McDonough also trained veterans K9 Buffy and Deputy Kyle. Deputy Stout has been with the PCSO since 2017.