Crookston's Don Snyder honored as 77-year member of the Eagles

Times Report

The Fraternal Order of Eagles recently presented Don Snyder of Crookston with a plaque honoring his 77 years of membership with the organization. It reads, "In celebration of 77 incredible years of membership, his dedication to the Fraternal Order of Eagles and for upholding the spirit of People Helping People as an exemplary member of our order."

Snyder is the longest current member of the F.O.E. in Minnesota and one of the oldest in the United States and Canada.

"We had the great honor of presenting Don with a plaque recently and it was a very special afternoon," said Crookston Aerie Secretary and Minnesota State Officer Jake Fee. "We were also blessed to have two Grand Aerie officers present the plaque to Mr. Snyder as well, Ron Malz, who is the Jr. Past Grand Worthy President, and John Tobie who is a Grand Justice."

The Fraternal Order of Eagles donates more than $10 million a year to local communities, fundraisers, charities and more. As part of its philosophy, the F.O.E. gives back 100% of monies raised in the form of grants. Fundraisers are conducted for eight major charities, including kidney, heart, diabetes, cancer and spinal cord injury funds, a children's fund, memorial foundation and the Golden Eagle Fund.