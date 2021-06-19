Cause of fire in downtown Crookston apartment being investigated

Times Report

No one was injured over the lunchtime hour Friday in downtown Crookston when a fire broke out in an upper-level apartment in the Union Building on Robert Street. The building decades ago was home to Quist's Trading Post on the main floor.

An emergency responder on the scene told the Times that the tenant of the unit in which the fire started was outside and safe and communicating with firefighters and others on the scene. Crookston Police blocked off the one-block portion of Robert Street between Main and Broadway during the incident.

Although smoke and it's believed some flames at one point could be seen coming out one of the apartment windows, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit and extinguish it.

The investigation continues into the cause of the fire.