UMN Crookston staff volunteer at Hugo's cookout supporting Ox Cart Days

Times Report

The first Hugo's Cookout of the season was held Thursday near the entrance to the Crookston Family Marketplace, with staff from the University of Minnesota Crookston volunteering to serve up brats, chips and drinks for $5. All proceeds from the cookouts will go to the Crookston Ox Cart Days Festival.

Customers at the cookouts can also buy 2021 Ox Cart Days Festival buttons and sign up for an Ox Cart Days event, the "Supermarket Sweepstakes."

Hugo's is showcasing various food brand at the cookouts.

The next one is scheduled for Thursday, July 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. A third one will be held during the festival, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, also from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

UMN Crookston staff serving up food Thursday also had some free Maroon and Gold swag for customers. With restrictions being lifted as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, UMN Crookston Director of Outreach and Engagement Michelle Christopherson said the UMN Crookston community is excited to be out in the community again.

"We're happy to be out and about again, and this is a great way to showcase Hugo's and support Ox Cart Days," Christopherson said.