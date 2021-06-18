Downtown Crookston Development Partnership hosts walk

Mike Christopherson

The Downtown Crookston Development Partnership is launching a new awareness campaign that showcases several walking trail options downtown, giving people an opportunity to get some fresh air and sunshine while being active and enjoying the sights and sounds in and around downtown.

Not sure where to walk or what specific trails have been identified or what you'll be able to find downtown? Glad you asked. Detailed maps of downtown have been created, and if you go to Courtyard Park at the corner of North Main and Robert Street – immediately north of Montague's Flower Shop – very soon you'll find a sign featuring a QR code. Scan it with your phone or other device, and the "Downtown Activity Map" will pop up.

"Isn't that amazing?" DCDP Board Chair Shirley Iverson said.

The effort kicked off Thursday with the DCDP hosting a walk along one of the "trails." The 15-minute stroll began at Courtyard Park, headed north on Main and then took a left onto West Sixth Street, where the group of around 20 people checked out Landslide Park along the Red Lake River bank. While Iverson stayed back at Courtyard Park in case any late-arrivers showed up, Michelle Christopherson, director of Outreach and Engagement at the University of Minnesota Crookston, providing background information and, in the case of Landslide Park, a history lesson on how the area came to be known as Landslide Park. (Hint: There was a landslide into the river in 2003, destroying several houses and a motel.)

Walk participants also discussed opportunities to enhance downtown and bring more traffic.

City Administrator Amy Finch was among the participants.