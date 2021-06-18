Crookston Library summer concert features Anthony Diaz and band

Times Report

Lake Agassiz Regional Library in Crookston celebrated its 60th Anniversary by inviting the community to enjoy a free outdoor concert outside the library Thursday evening.

A nice crowd came out to hear jazz and blues music performed by Anthony Diaz and his band.

Admission was free thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

The Ellis and Clark Food Truck was on hand at the event for those wishing to purchase food and drinks.