Crookston Library summer concert features Anthony Diaz and band

Times Report
Anthony Diaz, right center on guitar in blue shirt, and his band perform outside the Crookston Library Thursday evening.

Lake Agassiz Regional Library in Crookston celebrated its 60th Anniversary by inviting the community to enjoy a free outdoor concert outside the library Thursday evening.

A nice crowd came out to hear jazz and blues music performed by Anthony Diaz and his band.

The audience listens to Anthony Diaz and his band Thursday evening at the Crookston Library.

Admission was free thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

The Ellis and Clark Food Truck was on hand at the event for those wishing to purchase food and drinks.