Crookston Library summer concert features Anthony Diaz and band
Times Report
Lake Agassiz Regional Library in Crookston celebrated its 60th Anniversary by inviting the community to enjoy a free outdoor concert outside the library Thursday evening.
A nice crowd came out to hear jazz and blues music performed by Anthony Diaz and his band.
Admission was free thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
The Ellis and Clark Food Truck was on hand at the event for those wishing to purchase food and drinks.