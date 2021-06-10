Inaugural Orchestra Summer Pops Concert outside at CHS Saturday, June 12

Mike Christopherson

Crookston High School Orchestra instructor Haley Ellis put out the call, orchestra musicians past and present responded, and as a result, what she hopes will become an annual tradition will commence on Saturday, June 12 with an Orchestra Summer Pops Concert in front of the high school beginning at 3 p.m.

“Bring a lawn chair and enjoy some fun music!” Ellis says.

Ellis put out the call in April for anyone with current or past experience playing any orchestral instruments to come forward and participate in a summer concert, which she’d like to put on every summer. In seeking musicians, Ellis stressed that it would be a low-pressure, low-key setting, with the main theme simply being to dust off some old instruments while having fun and enjoying the outdoors.

Speaking of the outdoors, Saturday’s forecast is supposed to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Not a bad day to get outside and listen to some music.

Ellis asked interested musicians to email her or go online to fill out a form. She says the response was great.

“About a third of the group is either an alumni from Crookston or the surrounding area,” Ellis says. “Ages range from current eighth-graders to Crookston alumni from the class of 1967.”

The group has been practicing in preparation for Saturday’s concert.

“Practices have been going really well and I’m super excited to share what we’ve worked on with everyone on Saturday,” Ellis said.

Although it’s too late for this year’s inaugural concert, Ellis encourages people who were maybe “on the fence” about participating this year or didn’t hear about the concert in time to consider participating in the future.

“They can reach out to me and we can start looking at it for next year,” she said.

Reach Ellis at haleyellis@isd593.org.