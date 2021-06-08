Apparent lightning strike causes small fire in Fertile, damages electronics in home

Times Report

A power pole in the backyard of a Fertile residence was apparently struck by lightning late Monday night, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports, and caused a small fire on the lawn. The PCSO also reports that the lightning appears to have traveled into the residence via a satellite television cable and damaged electronics within the home.

No injuries were reported.

The report of a possible structure fire came in at 11:36 p.m. Monday from 301 Washington Ave. NE in Fertile. The Fertile Fire Department and County EMS responded.