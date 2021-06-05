MnDOT wants to talk transportation with residents of northwest Minnesota virtually June 7

Times Report

Residents of northwest Minnesota are invited to join Minnesota Department of Transportation planners online on June 7 to test their knowledge of the state transportation system and share their vision for its future.

The “Let’s Talk Transportation!” virtual event will be held Monday June 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Topics will include aging infrastructure, climate change, economy and employment, equity, safety and transportation options.

In addition to a trivia competition, these events will feature colorful comics that will encourage people to tell their own stories about how transportation affects their lives.

Sign up at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/153342562733.

The gatherings are part of MnDOT’s public outreach for the Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan. Public input from these meetings and others being held throughout Minnesota will help MnDOT better understand the state’s transportation needs. Visit MinnesotaGO.org to learn more.