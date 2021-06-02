Community Connections: Profile of former Times intern Lydia Stephens

Mike Christopherson

What year did you work in the Crookston Times newsroom?

- I worked from September 2015-August 2016. (Beginning of my senior year to the week before I left for college)

What was your favorite part of your experience at the Times?

- Getting to get out in the community more than I ever have before. I loved having a reason to go to so many events and get to know so many new people.

What was the biggest thing you learned about yourself and/or the biggest life lesson that you took with you when you left the Times?

- I learned my best “people skills” from this internship. It taught me how to not be so socially anxious in most situations and those skills have helped me get jobs, meet important people, and be more helpful to others no matter where I am. I also got good music experience/knowledge from Mike’s Pandora playing each day.

What have you been doing since? Give us an update on where you’re at, what you’re doing, who you’re with, etc.

- I’ve done a lot since leaving the newsroom to head to Bemidji State University in 2016. Let’s just say, since then, I’ve moved 6 times, changed majors and schools, gotten into a serious relationship, and am now a pet owner. I am currently living in downtown Grand Forks and I finally feel content (for now). I’m living with my boyfriend of almost 4 years, Isaac, and our two cats Furgie and Paulo.

What are you passionate about these days?

- Enjoying each day for what it is instead of what it’s not. Being thankful for what/who I have in my life and doing my best to always keep moving forward.

You moved to Fargo for a while but you’ve since moved home. When I asked you about returning to the Crookston/Grand Forks area, you mentioned “coming home” and being closer to family. How important are home and family to you?

- Very important. I have two very little sisters, Leia who is 10 and Mya who is 6. It means a lot to me to be active and present in their lives as they grow up. I’m also very close with my Grandparents who live in Red Lake Falls and I treasure any time I have with them as they do live in the south for about half the year and living almost 2 hours away made it hard to get to spend as much time with them as I like to. I can’t forget to mention that my mom is one of my best friends and I’m so thankful to be closer to her again. We usually have 1-2 lunch dates a week.

Tell us how the pandemic impacted you/continues to impact you…

- One of the strangest things I’ve had to experience due to the pandemic was when we moved to Grand Forks, we didn’t get to see our apartment until literally the day we moved in. We had to find everything ourselves after getting our keys. The building, our parking spots, the main entrance, and even where our apartment itself was! But it almost made it that much more exciting and a memorable experience. Other than that, I haven’t been very bothered by the mask mandate or being told to stay home more. I prefer to usually be home anyways.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

- Recently, our group of friends have been going bowling on Friday nights and it’s been a really fun and cheap activity we can all do together, I’m also not too bad at it! I also have a few T.V. shows I’ve been pretty invested in while staying home, my favorite being MTV’s The Challenge and how can I not mention the never ending Grey’s Anatomy.

Look in your life’s crystal ball: Where do you think/hope you’ll be 10 years from now, and what do you think/hope you’ll be doing?

- I’m going to be honest, this question intimidates me. Being 22 I really don’t know exactly what or where I want to be in life just yet. I just hope I’m happy and healthy, maybe have a kid or two and I’ll definitely have a Pug.