World War II veterans Lieder, Hendrickson honored on Memorial Day in Crookston

Mike Christopherson

Two local World War II veterans who recently passed away received special recognition at the Crookston Veterans Council Memorial Day service in Oakdale Cemetery.

Veterans who served in the past or who are currently serving are always asked to come to the front and stand side-by-side to be recognized, and this year’s ceremony was no different. But World War II veterans Bernie Lieder, who died last August at the age of 97, and Curtis Hendrickson, who died this past April 14 at the age of 101, received special mention and a moment of silence was held in their honor.

After not being able to hold any Memorial Day services or programs in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crookston Veterans Council this year put on its main program in Oakdale Cemetery, but did not hold any ceremonies at the Sampson’s Addition Bridge or the Military Memorial Walkway in Crookston. Council members did place memorial flags and flowers at those two locations, and also at the Villa St. Vincent and the Sand Hill, Hafslo and Gentilly cemeteries.

The many organizations that make up the Crookston Veterans Council all played a role in the Oakdale Cemetery service, predominantly by placing wreaths and memorial flowers at the “To Our Fallen Heroes” monument and then offering a military salute or hand-on-heart remembrance.

The Crookston Veterans Council is made up of Crookston American Legion Post 20, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1902, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 14, and the auxiliaries of those three organizations. The Veterans Council also includes the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee.