Rural Fosston man killed in ATV rollover, wife airlifted to Fargo

Times Report

A rural Fosston man was killed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 in an ATV crash north of Fosston, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The PCSO says the ATV operator, Edward Halvorson, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his wife and passenger, Judith Halvorson, 71, was transported to Essentia Hospital in Fosston and was later airlifted to a hospital in Fargo.

The PCSO says the call came in minutes after 7 a.m. Monday along 345th Avenue SE south of 310th Street SE. The PCSO says the ATV, a 2004 Arctic Cat 500 four-wheeler, was traveling north when it entered the ditch on the west side of 345th Avenue and overturned.

The crash is under investigation.

Also responding to the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Essentia Ambulance and the Fosston Fire Department.