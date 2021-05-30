Community Connections: Profile of former Times intern Allison Reinhart

Mike Christopherson

What year did you work in the Crookston Times newsroom?

I worked in the newsroom in 2015.

What was your favorite part of your experience at the Times?

The environment, everyone was super fun and upbeat. I felt very welcomed.

What was the biggest thing you learned about yourself and/or the biggest life lesson that you took with you when you left the Times?

1) Not to back into cars when going to interview someone retiring from a dealership. 2) Your voice is a powerful instrument.

What have you been doing since? Give us an update on where you’re at, what you’re doing, who you’re with, etc.

I am currently training to become a florist. After trying out many paths in hope to find “my one thing”, I still can’t for sure say this is what I’ll do for the rest of my life. I am currently dating a great man, who supports me in every step of my very windy path, named Michael (Mike for short).

What are you passionate about these days?

Being creative, and sticking it to the man.

Checking in with you now and then on social media, you seem like a strong young woman who is not afraid to speak your mind on the big issues that constantly divide our country? Where does that outspoken nature come from? Are you ever worried about alienating people or offending someone?

My mom always taught me to fight for what I think is right, and unfortunately I am always right. (please tell me this has enough satire to carry itself).

In all seriousness, the more I look back as to why I am so loud, we can call it loud, is that everyone has told me to be quiet, or to just go with the flow like everyone else was around me. Then I grew up, surrounded myself with amazing people who happened to be minorities, and learned that because I and so many people around me have been surrounded by the same people in one small tiny armpit of the world that how I was living my life was wrong. I realized that I have privilege, and suddenly being loud was the only way to defend my friends, and loved ones that needed help.

Tell us how the pandemic impacted you/continues to impact you...

I think that like others my age, it has really proven how much we alone can change things with the tools we have been given. My “lazy, entitled” generation has managed to fight for civil rights and injustices that generations before us have just led slide, DURING A PANDEMIC. I feel as powerful as someone chalk full of trauma from being on lockdown for months and living in this current time frame can feel.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Spend time with friends, play music, journal, take care of my plants, and anything else my therapist says.

Look in your life’s crystal ball: Where do you think/hope you’ll be 10 years from now, and what do you think/hope you’ll be doing?

Living in a cottage at the edge of a national park or huge forest, still being creative, still using my voice, but a tiny bit disconnected from the society we live in. Also, I would like to have two goats named Rosemary and Gertrude, maybe some chickens too.