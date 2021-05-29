Community Connections: Profile of former intern Anna Huck

Mike Christopherson

What year did you work in the Crookston Times newsroom?

I worked in the Times newsroom during the fall semester of my Junior year in 2019.

What was your favorite part of your experience at the Times?

I really enjoyed the opportunity to write about anything I wanted. Having this freedom allowed me to explore different writing styles and grow as a writer!

What have you been doing since? Give us an update on where you’re at, what you’re doing, who you’re with, etc.

Since my time with the Times I finished high school through the pandemic and I just finished my freshman year at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities! I haven't decided my major yet, but I hope to land somewhere in media broadcasting or theatre arts. I’m currently working as a server at Drafts and as a bartender at the VFW. Come join the VFW for Bingo! Fridays at 6 and Saturdays at 1! THIS IS NOT AN AD! :) Shout out to Drafts too!

What are you passionate about these days?

I am very passionate about my houseplants! I have a large collection that has only grown since high school. I have over 50!

Following your dad on social media, he seems like a very adventurous type, going on ventures on the water and in nature, etc. Have you inherited any of that adventurous spirit?

If you do happen to follow my dad on social media you'll see him with his kayaks or his bikes on some wild adventure. He is always on the move and I think that is where we are most similar. I hope that my life continues to be full of travel and exploration just like his.

What do you do in your spare time?

I spend a lot of time tending to my plants During quarantine I adopted a kitten from the Polk County Humane Society here in Crookston! Her name is Ruthie, a tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and I can usually be found chasing her around the house. I'm also a huge movie fan so you might find me cuddling up with Ruth and enjoying new and old films with my projector setup!

Look in your life’s crystal ball: Where do you think/hope you’ll be 10 years from now, and what do you think/hope you’ll be doing?

In 10 years I will probably be on a boat somewhere living out my Mamma Mia hopes and dreams. If that plan doesn't pan out I suppose I’ll be working towards a happy life wherever the wind blows me.