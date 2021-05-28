Community Connections profile: Former Times intern Cooper Brown

Mike Christopherson

What year did you work in the Crookston Times newsroom?

- I worked there from 2019 to 2020

What was your favorite part of your experience at the Times?

- My favorite part was covering sports in the community, and writing things that would be put in the paper.

What was the biggest thing you learned about yourself and/or the biggest life lesson that you took with you when you left the Times?

- I learned that it is important to get things done on time and meet deadlines. I also learned what it was like to be in a workplace.

What have you been doing since? Give us an update on where you’re at, what you’re doing, who you’re with, etc.

- I am at BYU-Idaho and I am about to finish up my second semester here. I am majoring in Communication, but I am mostly taking generals right now.

What are you passionate about these days?

- I am passionate about working out and improving myself, playing the guitar, and doing well in school.

Tell us how the pandemic impacted you/continues to impact you…

- The pandemic has made it harder to meet people at school because of all the restrictions and social distancing. A lot of activities at the school have been cancelled.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

- I like to play guitar, hang out with my friends, and go to the gym.

Look in your life’s crystal ball: Where do you think/hope you’ll be 10 years from now, and what do you think/hope you’ll be doing?

- I hope that in ten years I’ll be married, and living in the south. I’m not sure what I want to do, but I hope that I enjoy my job, and make decent money.