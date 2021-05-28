Community Connections profile: Catching up with former Times intern Ally Tiedemann

Mike Christopherson

What year did you work in the Crookston Times newsroom?

I worked in the Crookston Times newsroom January through May of 2018.

What was your favorite part of your experience at the Times?

My favorite part of the Crookston Times experience was being in a professional environment and learning from different mentors outside of the classroom.

What was the biggest thing you learned about yourself, and or the biggest life lesson that you took with you when you left the Times?

The biggest thing I learned at the Times, aside from only needing one space after a sentence, is that teamwork makes the dream work. I was amazed how Mike, Jess and Nolan, who I worked directly with in the newsroom, not only put out an abundance of content for the paper every single day, but did it while making jokes and enjoying each other's company. The staff created an environment that made my time at the Times fly by and showed me what a workplace community should look/feel like.

What have you been doing since? Give us an update on where you’re at, what you’re doing, who you’re with.

Since graduating high school in 2018, I attended the University of Minnesota Duluth for a few semesters before moving to Los Angeles where I now work as an assistant. As I grew up visiting LA and had spent the summer prior as an intern in the area, the transition was as easy as I could have hoped for. I do miss a good snow day, but I couldn’t possibly enjoy the LA weather more (smog omitted).

Tell us what it’s like to grow up in magical Euclid, Minnesota.

As one of the few, very fortunate, individuals to grow up in Euclid, MN, I have such an appreciation for different lifestyles. Although we were only 15 minutes from town, I got to experience what it was like to live in the country and everything that comes with it. I have so many memories of riding four wheelers, cleaning out grain bins, and operating farm machinery that I may or may not have been too young to use.

What are you passionate about these days?

Right now I am passionate about being present in the moment and embracing new things. The pandemic made me realize more than ever how precious time is.

Tell us how the pandemic impacted you/continues to impact you.

I’ve been very lucky to have not been impacted by the pandemic like some have. Many things and plans have been at a stand still for myself and many others but I’m very blessed with the friends that I have and get to see and the job I get to go to.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

In my spare time I really enjoy being outside, going for hikes or going to the beach.

Look in your life’s crystal ball: where do you think/hope you’ll be 10 years from now, and what do you think/hope you will be doing?

I don’t have a certain place I would like to be located in 10 years but I hope to have a family of my own and to be doing something that I love.