Memorial Day in Crookston: One ceremony, in Oakdale Cemetery, to be held

Times Report

After the COVID-19 pandemic nixed their entire Memorial Day schedule of ceremonies and gatherings in 2020, the Crookston Veterans Council this Memorial Day will put on the traditional ceremony and program in Oakdale Cemetery, but no other gatherings will be held that day, Monday, May 31.

The “shortened” ceremony in the cemetery will begin at 10 a.m. In keeping with tradition, the American flag will be raised at the entrance to the cemetery after the ceremony.

The ceremony will take place, rain or shine.

The Crookston Veterans Council is comprised of the American Legion Post 20 and American Legion Auxiliary, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Disabled American Veterans and DAV Auxiliary, VFW Post 1902 and the VFW Auxiliary.

In announcing the scaled-back 2021 Memorial Day schedule, the Veterans Council said: “There have been many changes in the last year or so making it difficult to complete our Memorial Day Services. We ask for your understanding again this year with the downsized program due to many ongoing factors.”

To honor veterans and their families, the Veterans Council on Memorial Day will also place a memorial flag and flowers at Benedictine Living Community – Crookston, Sand Hill Cemetery, Hafslo Cemetery, the cemetery in Gentilly, and the Military Memorial Walkway and Sampson’s Addition Bridge, both in Crookston.

The Veterans Council adds: “Memorial Day is the day Americans set aside to honor those brave men and women who met tragic ends during times of war. We must use this day to honor their sacrifices, to pray for their families, and to bow our heads in recognition of their service. We must never forget. You have seen their faces, heard their names, and maybe even heard their voices – those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during all wars and conflicts.”